By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON, March 6
The U.S. military carried
out freedom of navigation operations challenging the maritime
claims of China, Iran and 10 other countries last year,
asserting its transit rights in defiance of efforts to restrict
passage, a Pentagon report said on Thursday.
The Defense Department's annual Freedom of Navigation Report
to Congress for the 2013 fiscal year showed the U.S. military
targeted not only countries such as Iran, with whom it has no
formal relations, but treaty allies such as the Philippines,
too.
The U.S. military conducted multiple operations targeting
China over what Washington believes are "excessive" claims about
its maritime boundaries and its effort to force foreign warships
to obtain permission before peacefully transiting its
territorial seas.
U.S. operations challenging Iran were aimed at rejecting
Tehran's effort to restrict the Strait of Hormuz to ships from
nations that have signed the U.N. Convention on the Law of the
Sea, an accord the United States has not formally adopted.
The report covers activity in the 2013 fiscal year that
ended Sept. 30, before the latest tensions over a near mishap
between U.S. and Chinese warships in the South China Sea and
Beijing's declaration of an air defense identification zone over
the East China Sea, which Washington rejected.
The United States carries out freedom of navigation
operations by sending Navy ships into disputed areas in an
effort to show that the international community has not accepted
claims made by one or more countries.
The operations, which began in 1979, are coordinated by the
State and Defense departments and are meant to be consistent
with the U.N. Law of the Sea Convention, even though Washington
has not formally adopted the agreement.
"The United States will not ... acquiesce in unilateral acts
of other states designed to restrict the rights and freedoms of
the international community in navigation and overflight," the
Pentagon said in a 1992 Freedom of Navigation report by
then-Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney.
U.S. operations in the 2013 fiscal year also challenged
claims by Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives,
Oman, Taiwan and Vietnam. All countries but Cambodia were
targeted more than once.
Since 1991, the United States has conducted more than 300
freedom of navigation operations challenging maritime claims by
53 different countries worldwide, from Albania, Ecuador and
Denmark to Pakistan and Yemen.
Iran and the Philippines have been challenged most
frequently. Iran has appeared on 19 of the 21 lists submitted to
Congress since 1991, while the Philippines has appeared on 18.
Cambodia, the Maldives, India and Oman also frequently appear.
China has been on the list 11 times, the same as Indonesia
and one less than Burma.
The most frequent U.S. complaint is with countries that
measure the start of their territorial waters by drawing a
straight line between two points on the coast or along offshore
islands, thereby enclosing a vast expanse of sea.
Washington disagrees with the Philippines' designation of
the seas bounded by the island chain as internal waters and
therefore off limits to foreign ships or overflight by foreign
aircraft.
The United States targets about a dozen countries per year
for challenge, with the high ranging to 27 countries in 1998 and
dropping into the low single digits at the height of the U.S.
war in Iraq.
