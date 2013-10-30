* Modernization would give U.S. confidence to further cut
arsenal -Defense official
* Arms control groups say costly effort unneeded,
unaffordable
* Nuclear forces overhaul could cost hundreds of billions
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 The U.S. nuclear arsenal
needs a multi-billion dollar overhaul in the coming decade to
ensure the weapons' safety and effectiveness, defense officials
said on Tuesday, despite warnings from arms control groups that
the effort is unaffordable and unnecessary.
Assistant Defense Secretary Madelyn Creedon told a panel in
the U.S. House of Representatives that modernization work on the
aging weapons was needed to give policymakers the confidence
they need to pursue President Barack Obama's goal of deeper cuts
to the nuclear stockpile.
"Modernization work of this kind is expensive, but there is
no doubt that the investment ... is necessary," Creedon told
lawmakers examining a program to reduce the number of warhead
types for U.S. nuclear bombs and to put guidance systems on the
weapons.
"There is not a cost-effective alternative that meets the
military requirements and policy objectives," she said, adding
that the B61 gravity bomb, which is deployed in Europe, is a
"cornerstone" of the U.S. nuclear deterrence commitment to NATO.
The United States is currently at the start of what Air
Force General Robert Kehler, the head of U.S. Strategic Command,
told the panel was a "multi-decade effort to recapitalize our
nuclear deterrent force and its supporting infrastructure."
In addition to modernizing 1970s-era weapons, in some cases
replacing 1960s-model vacuum tubes with current-day electronics,
the Pentagon plans to upgrade much of its so-called triad of
delivery systems, including a new class of ballistic missile
submarines and a new type of long-range bomber.
The non-partisan Stimson Center think-tank last year
estimated the total cost of the nuclear upgrade over the next
decade, including weapons, infrastructure and delivery systems,
at between $350 billion and $400 billion.
The plans, which call for increased nuclear outlays, come at
a time when tight budgets are forcing the Pentagon to slash
projected spending by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade.
The modernization effort has drawn criticism from arms
control groups. The independent Union of Concerned Scientists
said in a report last week the plans were misguided and violated
the spirit of Obama's pledge not to develop new nuclear weapons.
Kingston Reif, an analyst at the Center for Arms Control and
Non-Proliferation, said spending nearly $11 billion to upgrade
the B61 bomb at a time when tight budgets are forcing U.S.
military cuts is also unwise.
"That program is unaffordable, unrealistic and unnecessary
because there are cheaper alternatives to extend the life of the
weapon," he said in an interview.
Obama has endorsed the goal of a world without nuclear
weapons and negotiated the "New START" treaty with Russia, which
committed the former Cold War rivals to reducing deployed
strategic nuclear weapons to 1,550 each by 2018.
The U.S. leader said in a speech in Berlin this summer he
had concluded he could further cut deployed U.S. strategic
weapons by a third, to between 1,000 and 1,100, and still
guarantee U.S. and allied security.
Officials responsible for the U.S. arsenal told the House
panel on Tuesday that to enable deeper cuts, officials needed to
have complete confidence that existing weapons would work.
"There are physical processes occurring in these weapons
that ... require that we execute this life extension program,"
said Dr. Paul Hommert, the director of Sandia National
Laboratories, which is responsible for ensuring the arsenal is
safe and reliable.