WASHINGTON Jan 24 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel
said on Friday he was "deeply concerned," over the health of
U.S. nuclear forces after the drug and cheating scandals this
month, and that some nuclear officers felt their mission was
taken for granted during 13 years of war in Afghanistan and
Iraq.
Hagel, who ordered a high-level review of nuclear forces on
Thursday, told a news conference that the problems affecting
missile launch officers were caused by a range of factors.
"There's no one issue here ... this is cultural," Hagel told
reporters, pointing to the physical isolation of the force, the
pressure to meet exacting standards through regular testing and
an incentive structure that may need improvement.
Over the past three weeks, an investigation has uncovered
illegal drug possession among some missile launch officers as
well as cheating on a proficiency exam that resulted in the
suspension of 34 people and the retesting of the entire force.
The investigation came just months after the head of the
intercontinental ballistic missile force was fired for
drunkenness and other inappropriate behavior during an official
nuclear security visit to Moscow.
Hagel, in a swearing-in ceremony for Air Force Secretary
Deborah Lee James, insisted that U.S. nuclear arms are safe. But
he added, "I am deeply concerned ... about the overall health,
professionalism and discipline of our strategic forces."
"Recent allegations regarding our ICBM force raise
legitimate questions about this department's stewardship of one
of our most sensitive and important missions," he added.
Missile launch officers work out of remote bases, are tested
frequently and expected to meet extremely high standards of
performance while being offered few of the benefits received by
troops who served in Iraq or Afghanistan.
"This country over the last 13 years has been committed to
two long, large land wars," Hagel said. "And I think that there
has been a sense ... we just take for granted that nuclear
component of our national strategic baseline."
Hagel said the high-level reviews he ordered on Thursday
would look at the overall culture of the U.S. nuclear forces and
the problems that have surfaced in recent months and devise a
way forward.
