By David Alexander
| VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif.
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. Feb 25 The
U.S. military plans to test-fire its second intercontinental
ballistic missile in a week overnight on Thursday to demonstrate
the reliability of American nuclear arms at a time of rising
strategic tensions with countries like Russia and North Korea.
The unarmed Minuteman III missile will blast off from a silo
at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California late on Thursday or
early on Friday, headed toward a target area near Kwajalein
Atoll in the Marshall Islands of the South Pacific.
Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work said the tests,
conducted at least 15 times since January 2011, send a message
to strategic competitors like Russia, China and North Korea that
the United States has an effective nuclear arsenal.
"That's exactly why we do this," Work told reporters.
"We and the Russians and the Chinese routinely do test shots
to prove that the operational missiles that we have are
reliable. And that is a signal ... that we are prepared to use
nuclear weapons in defense of our country if necessary," he
added.
Demonstrating the reliability of the nuclear force has taken
on additional importance recently because the aging U.S. arsenal
is near the end of its useful life and a spate of scandals in
the nuclear force two years ago raised readiness questions.
The Defense Department has poured millions of dollars into
improving conditions for troops responsible for staffing and
maintaining the nuclear systems. The administration also is
putting more focus on upgrading the weapons.
President Barack Obama's final defense budget unveiled this
month calls for a $1.8 billion hike in nuclear arms spending to
overhaul the country's aging nuclear bombers, missiles,
submarines and other systems.
The president's $19 billion request would allow the Pentagon
and Energy Department to move toward a multiyear overhaul of the
atomic arms infrastructure that is expected to cost $320 billion
over a decade and up to a trillion dollars over 30 years.
The nuclear spending boost is an ironic turn for a president
who made reducing U.S. dependence on atomic weapons a
centerpiece of his agenda during his first years in office.
Obama called for a world eventually free of nuclear arms in
a speech in Prague and later reached a new strategic weapons
treaty with Russia. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in part
based on his stance on reducing atomic arms.
"He was going to de-emphasize the role of nuclear weapons in
U.S. national security policy ... but in fact in the last few
years he has emphasized new spending," said John Isaacs of the
Council for a Livable World, an arms control advocacy group.
Critics say the Pentagon's plans are unaffordable and
unnecessary because it intends to build a force capable of
deploying the 1,550 warheads permitted under the New START
treaty. But Obama has said the country could further reduce its
deployed warheads by a third and still remain secure.
Hans Kristensen, an analyst at the Federation of American
Scientists, said the Pentagon's costly "all-of-the-above" effort
to rebuild all its nuclear systems was a "train wreck that
everybody can see is coming." Kingston Reif of the Arms Control
Association, said the plans were "divorced from reality."
The Pentagon could save billions by building a more modest
force that would delay the new long-range bomber, cancel the new
air launched cruise missile and construct fewer ballistic
submarines, arms control advocates said.
Work said the Pentagon understood the financial problem. It
would need $18 billion a year between 2021 and 2035 for nuclear
modernization, which is coming at the same time as a huge "bow
wave" of spending on conventional ships and aircraft, he said.
"If it becomes clear that it's too expensive, then it's
going to be up to our national leaders to debate" the issue,
Work said, something that could take place during the next
administration when spending pressures can no longer be ignored.
