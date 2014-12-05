U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel (R) and Deputy Secretary of Defense Ash Carter take questions during a news conference about the effects of the 'sequester' on military operations, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will announce his choice of former Pentagon official Ash Carter to be his next secretary of defense on Friday, a White House official said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Carter will replace former Republican Senator Chuck Hagel, who is stepping down from the role.

Obama will make the announcement at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) at the White House, the official said. Sources said earlier this week Obama had settled on Carter for the job.

Carter previously served as deputy defense secretary from 2011 to 2013.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)