WASHINGTON Nov 25 President Barack Obama signed
a sweeping defense policy bill into law on Wednesday,
legislation that authorizes $607 billion in defense spending but
also includes provisions that make it harder to close the
military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
The White House had made it clear earlier this month that
Obama would sign the bill despite the Guantanamo provisions.
Obama has long promised to close the prison, but has faced
objections from lawmakers who do not want detainees to be
transferred to U.S. prisons.
"As I have said before, the continued operation of this
facility weakens our national security by draining resources,
damaging our relationships with key allies and partners, and
emboldening violent extremists. It is imperative that we take
responsible steps to reduce the population at this facility to
the greatest extent possible and close the facility," Obama said
in a separate White House statement.
He noted that the detainee population at Guantanamo had been
reduced by over 85 percent from its peak, including 57 transfers
over the past 24 months.
If the ban on detainee transfers violated constitutional
separation of powers principles, Obama said, his administration
would "implement them in a manner that avoids the constitutional
conflict."
He also expressed disappointment that Congress had "failed
to enact meaningful reforms to divest unneeded force structure,
reduce wasteful overhead, and modernize military healthcare."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Eric Walsh; editing by
Mohammad Zargham and David Gregorio)