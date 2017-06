WASHINGTON Dec 14 The White House said on Wednesday it could support a defense bill requiring the U.S. military to handle suspected militants, retracting a veto threat after changes were made.

"While we remain concerned about the uncertainty that this law will create for our counterterrorism professionals, the most recent changes give the president additional discretion in determining how the law will be implemented, consistent with our values and the rule of law," the White House said in a statement.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved the bill on Wednesday. It is expected to pass the Senate this week.