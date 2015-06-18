(Updates with final vote total, background.)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. Senate passed an
annual defense policy bill on Thursday that authorizes some $600
billion in defense spending for the 2016 fiscal year and starts
reforms that could help curb costs over the long run.
The vote was 71-25, with the "no's" coming mostly from
Democrats and the "yes" votes mostly from Republicans, who hold
a majority of seats in the Senate.
To become law, it must be reconciled with a version of the
bill passed by the House of Representatives last month, and then
signed by Democratic President Barack Obama.
The White House has threatened to veto the measure over
issues including a Republican-led plan to use $38 billion in
special war funds to let the Department of Defense sidestep
mandatory spending caps.
The White House is also unhappy with language in the Senate
bill that would make it more difficult to close the military
detention center at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and lawmakers'
refusal to adopt cost-cutting proposals including additional
base closures and the retirement of the Air Force's A-10
"Warthog" close-air support aircraft.
Many of the same Senate Democrats who backed the
authorization bill have joined the party's pledge to block every
appropriations bill unless Republicans agree to start
negotiations on a way to lift the spending caps for the entire
federal government, not just the Pentagon.
Authorization bills give congressional approval for
government programs. Appropriations bills provide the money to
carry out those programs.
