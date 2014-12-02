By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 2 A compromise defense policy
bill in Congress would bar the purchase of more Russian-made
rocket engines to launch U.S. satellites, clearing the way for
competitive bids for 14 future launches, senior congressional
aides said on Tuesday.
The proposal is one of several new agreements included in a
compromise version of the 2015 National Defense Authorization
Act due to be filed in the House of Representatives and expected
to be debated as early as this week.
The NDAA, which is approved annually, sets U.S. defense
policy and authorizes spending levels, but it does not actually
appropriate funds. It has to be approved by both chambers before
going to President Barack Obama for his signature. Lawmakers
will be asked to approve it without amendments, the aides said.
The measure authorizes a base defense budget of $521
billion, including $17.9 billion for nuclear weapons activities
in the Department of Energy, the aides said on condition of
anonymity.
The measure also authorizes $63.7 billion in spending for
U.S. wars overseas, mainly Afghanistan and the fight against
Islamic State rebels in Iraq and Syria. The aides said the
funding was at the level sought by the president.
The bill would bar United Launch Alliance, a joint venture
of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, from using
Russian RD-180 engines to send U.S. government satellites into
space unless they were bought before Moscow's invasion of the
Crimean peninsula this year.
"Those engines that were already procured under contract at
the time of the Crimea invasion are allowed to be used," said
one aide. "Anything subsequent to that cannot be used."
ULA has an $11 billion contract with the U.S. Air Force for
36 launches. The aides said the decision to bar purchases of
RD-180 engines from Russia after the invasion of the Crimea
meant ULA could seek competitive bids for 14 launches.
Privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
has sued in U.S. federal claims court to be allowed to compete
for some of the launch work.
The aides said the 2015 NDAA included authorization for $220
million to help develop a rocket engine to replace the RD-180.
They said the NDAA compromise helped deal with two issues.
"We think that this is a way that we can address the
competition concerns without rewarding the Russians for their
behavior," one aide said.
