By David Alexander
WASHINGTON Dec 2 A compromise defense policy
bill in Congress would bar the purchase of more Russian-made
rocket engines to launch U.S. military satellites, clearing the
way for competitive bids for 14 future launches, senior
congressional aides said on Tuesday.
The proposal is one of several new agreements included in a
compromise version of the 2015 National Defense Authorization
Act (NDAA) filed in the House of Representatives and expected to
be debated as early as this week.
The NDAA, which is approved annually, sets U.S. defense
policy and authorizes spending levels but does not actually
appropriate funds. It has to be approved by both chambers before
going to President Barack Obama for his signature. Lawmakers
will be asked to approve it without amendments, the aides said.
The measure authorizes a base defense budget of $521
billion, including $17.9 billion for Department of Energy
nuclear weapons work, the aides said on condition of anonymity.
It also authorizes $63.7 billion in spending on the U.S. war
in Afghanistan and the fight against Islamic State rebels in
Iraq and Syria. The aides said the funding was at the level
sought by the president.
The bill would bar United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint
venture of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp,
from using Russian RD-180 engines to send U.S. military and
intelligence satellites into space unless they were bought
before Moscow's invasion of the Crimean peninsula this year.
Already controversial, the supply deal came under new
scrutiny in November, when Reuters reported that a tiny company
half-owned by Russian engine maker Energomash stands to receive
$93 million in cost mark-ups under an RD-180 contract. Those
charges are being added to the program despite a 2011 Pentagon
audit that contested a similar, earlier contract with the
middleman company, Florida-based RD Amross.
"Those engines that were already procured under contract at
the time of the Crimea invasion are allowed to be used," said
one aide. "Anything subsequent to that cannot be used."
ULA has an $11 billion contract with the Air Force for 36
launches. The decision to bar purchases of Russian engines after
the Crimean invasion meant ULA could seek competitive bids for
14 launches, the aides said.
ULA uses the RD-180 to power its Atlas 5 rockets, but can
also use Delta 4 rockets, which do not require the Russian
engines, to launch spy and military satellites.
ULA spokeswoman Jessica Rye said the RD-180 had been a
reliable workforce for the Atlas 5, but the company was working
with Blue Origin, a venture run by Amazon.com founder Jeff
Bezos, to develop a new domestic engine that would be ready by
2019.
She said several reports concluded that any effort to ban
use of RD-180 engines before a domestic engine was ready would
result in billions of dollars of added costs. "Even if a new
entrant is certified, they will only have the technical ability
to compete for 60 percent of the missions," she said.
Privately held Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX,
has sued to be allowed to compete for some launch work. The Air
Force is nearing certification of SpaceX to launch satellites
using its Falcon 9 rockets. SpaceX declined comment.
