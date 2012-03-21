* Hundreds of soldiers had diagnoses reversed
* PTSD is big issue for Army
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, March 21 The U.S. Army has started a
system-wide review to ensure its mental healthcare facilities
are not engaging in the "unacceptable" practice of considering
treatment costs in making a diagnosis, Army Secretary John
McHugh told a U.S. Senate hearing on Wednesday.
Lieutenant General Patricia Horoho, the Army surgeon
general, initiated the review in response to the discovery that
hundreds of soldiers being treated for post-traumatic stress
disorder had their diagnoses reversed after being seen by
psychiatrists at the Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington
state.
The medical center is located at Joint Base Lewis McChord,
the home base of Staff Sergeant Robert Bales, who is suspected
of killing 16 people, including nine children, in a shooting
rampage in Afghanistan this month.
Bales was on his fourth deployment to a war zone in the past
10 years. His civilian lawyer told Reuters last week that PTSD
would likely be part of the defense.
PTSD is a huge issue for the Defense Department. A recent
Army study estimated as many as 20 percent of the more than 2
million U.S. troops who served in Iraq and Afghanistan could
suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. Cost of care could
range between $4 billion and $6.2 billion, it said.
The Army is looking at whether doctors at the medical center
were influenced by the cost of PTSD diagnosis in terms of
pensions and other benefits. One psychiatrist said the cost to
taxpayers was $1.5 million over the lifetime of a soldier on
medical retirement, the Seattle Times reported.
The review being carried out by the Army inspector general
aims to ensure that standardized diagnostic procedures are
followed by all psychiatrists "and equally important that fiscal
considerations are not in any way a part of the evaluations,"
McHugh said. "It's simply unacceptable."
Referring to Bales, Representative Bill Pascrell, founder of
a U.S. congressional task force on brain injuries, told
reporters he wanted to "cradle this soldier in our arms" while
condemning his actions until it could be determined what
happened to him and whether he was properly tested and treated.
Bales had received a traumatic head injury and lost part of
a foot during previous deployments in Iraq. The incident raised
questions about the stress of repeated deployments, but McHugh
said four was not uncommon.
"We have in the military writ large over 50,000 folks in
uniform who have had at least four deployments," McHugh told
members of the defense panel of the Senate Appropriations
Committee.
'VERY CONCERNING'
Patty Murray, a U.S. senator from Washington state, told
McHugh it was "very concerning" that 40 percent of the service
members with PTSD who were seen by psychiatrists at Madigan "had
their diagnosis changed to something else or overturned
entirely."
"What it says is that over four in 10 of our service members
- many of whom were already being treated for PTSD - and were
due the benefits and care that comes with that diagnosis had it
taken away by this unit," she said. "They were then sent back
into the force or the local community."
General Ray Odierno, the Army chief of staff, said the Army
wanted doctors and psychiatrists to have the attitude they were
"patient advocates."
"That's the mindset that we're going to work on changing -
to make sure that everybody understands that," Odierno said. "We
are patient advocates. We are trying to get the best for what is
right for our soldiers."
But Murray said senior military leaders had been saying that
since the start of the war a decade ago.
"It's really disconcerting after 10 years to find now that
that has not been the case," she said.
Murray said it was important to focus on the issue
system-wide to make clear that "it isn't the cost of PTSD or any
mental health evaluation that is of concern to the Army. ... It
is making sure that those men and women get the care."
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Peter
Cooney)