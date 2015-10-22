(adds Northrop comments)
WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co and
Northrop Grumman Corp on Thursday said they had asked
the government for more information about why they lost a
contract to build a new long-range radar system that was awarded
to Lockheed Martin Corp.
Lockheed, the Defense Department's No. 1 supplier, beat out
Raytheon and Northrop to win the $784 million contract to design
and build the new Long Range Discrimination Radar.
"We feel good about the solution that we had proposed and
how it leveraged our experience and proven performance across a
broad spectrum of radar programs," Raytheon Chief Financial
Officer Toby O'Brien told Reuters on Thursday after the release
of third-quarter results.
He added that a briefing by the Missile Defense Agency "will
determine our course of action going forward." He said it was
premature to comment on whether Raytheon would protest the
decision with the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said his company was
disappointed about the news, and remained convinced that its
proposal offered "the best value, most affordable and
technically innovative solution to help defend our nation from
ballistic missile attacks."
The radar system, which will be built in Clear, Alaska and
is due to start operating in 2020, will expand the ability of
the U.S. military to detect and respond to potential missile
launches from North Korea.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and
Christian Plumb)