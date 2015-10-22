(adds Northrop comments)

WASHINGTON Oct 22 Raytheon Co and Northrop Grumman Corp on Thursday said they had asked the government for more information about why they lost a contract to build a new long-range radar system that was awarded to Lockheed Martin Corp.

Lockheed, the Defense Department's No. 1 supplier, beat out Raytheon and Northrop to win the $784 million contract to design and build the new Long Range Discrimination Radar.

"We feel good about the solution that we had proposed and how it leveraged our experience and proven performance across a broad spectrum of radar programs," Raytheon Chief Financial Officer Toby O'Brien told Reuters on Thursday after the release of third-quarter results.

He added that a briefing by the Missile Defense Agency "will determine our course of action going forward." He said it was premature to comment on whether Raytheon would protest the decision with the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

Northrop spokesman Randy Belote said his company was disappointed about the news, and remained convinced that its proposal offered "the best value, most affordable and technically innovative solution to help defend our nation from ballistic missile attacks."

The radar system, which will be built in Clear, Alaska and is due to start operating in 2020, will expand the ability of the U.S. military to detect and respond to potential missile launches from North Korea.