WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. arms makers reported
higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday despite Pentagon budget
cuts, with many raising their full-year forecasts, but the
companies' order books showed an increasingly tough market.
The Pentagon began implementing $37 billion in mandated
budget cuts for fiscal 2013 in March, and it faces additional
cuts of $50 billion annually over the next nine years unless
Congress acts to avert a process known as "sequestration."
Northrop Grumman Corp, which builds unmanned planes
and high-end electronic equipment, and Boeing Co, maker
of F/A-18 fighter jets and aerial refueling planes, on Wednesday
joined industry leader Lockheed Martin Corp in boosting
earnings and raising their earnings forecasts.
General Dynamics Corp, which builds tanks, ships and
Gulfstream business jets, reported higher-than-expected earnings
but left its full-year forecast unchanged.
Backlogs weakened at Lockheed, General Dynamics and Northrop
Grumman, while Boeing's defense division increased its backlog
due to huge multiyear orders for its CH-47 Chinook helicopters
and V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. It builds the Osprey with
Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc.
"Companies clearly believe there will be further
sequestration cuts in 2014 and they are shedding costs faster
than revenues could potentially fall," said Virginia-based
defense consultant Jim McAleese.
McAleese said the companies could maintain strong earnings
in 2014 if they continue to cut management, lay off workers and
consolidate facilities.
Defense contractors have been cutting costs and
consolidating facilities for several years, and continue to look
for ways to save money. Lockheed, for instance, has cut 30,000
employees over the past five years.
Most of the companies are also buying back shares to keep
earnings per share high. Defense contractors' shares rose in
morning trading on Wednesday, led by a 3.6 percent rise for
Northrop.
Northrop's profit rose to $488 million, or $2.05 per share,
from $480 million, or $1.88 a share, a year earlier. Revenue
edged up to $6.29 billion from $6.27 billion.
Northrop raised its earnings guidance for the full year to a
range of $7.60 to $7.80 per share from an earlier forecast of
$6.85 to $7.15. It said revenue would likely reach $24.3
billion, up from an earlier forecast of $24 billion.
General Dynamics reported higher-than-expected earnings but
said its backlog was down more than 5 percent from a year
earlier, falling to $49.4 billion.
The company reported net earnings of $640 million, or $1.81
per share, up from $634 million, or $1.77 per share, a year
earlier. Revenue was little changed at $7.91 billion.
Boeing reported a 13 percent jump in quarterly profit,
driven mainly by commercial airplane sales. Its Boeing Defense,
Space and Security division reported a 5.6 percent increase in
earnings from operations, but revenue was flat at $8.2 billion.
Boeing raised its full-year revenue guidance by $1 billion,
to a range of $83 billion to $86 billion, based entirely on
foreign defense orders rather than commercial airplane sales.
Operating margins ranged from 12.1 percent at General
Dynamics to 13.4 percent at Lockheed. Boeing's defense division
had an operating margin of just 9.5 percent, although that
marked an increase from 9.1 percent a year earlier.
Lockheed, maker of F-35 fighter jets and Aegis missiles,
kicked off the earnings reports on Tuesday with a surprising 10
percent spike in profit, saying the Pentagon budget cuts had not
hit its sales as much as expected.
Lockheed reported net profit of $859 million, up from $781
million a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $2.64 from
$2.38. It now projects earnings per share of $9.20 to $9.50 for
the full year, up 4 percent from guidance issued in April.