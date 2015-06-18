(Adds details, background.)
WASHINGTON, June 18 Democrats blocked the fiscal
2016 defense spending bill in the U.S. Senate on Thursday, part
of a campaign to force majority Republicans to start budget
negotiations by refusing to allow any appropriations measure to
advance to a final vote.
The 50-45 vote failed to achieve the 60 majority needed to
advance to final passage, as all but one member of the
Democratic caucus opposed moving ahead with the bill.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately filed a
motion to keep the bill alive for further consideration.
Republicans have been trying to put pressure on Democrats by
charging that their vote indicates a lack of support for the
military.
The only Democrat to vote with the Republicans was Senator
Joe Donnelly of Indiana.
The appropriations bill stalled shortly after the Senate
passed an annual defense policy bill authorizing some $600
billion in defense spending for fiscal 2016.
President Barack Obama has threatened to veto both bills.
Senate Democrats and Republicans are fighting over a
Republican-led plan to use special war contingency funds to let
the Department of Defense sidestep mandatory "sequestration"
spending caps imposed across the federal government for the past
two years.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by Alex
Wilts; Editing by Sandra Maler)