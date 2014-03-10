WASHINGTON, March 10 Lawmakers urged the Pentagon on Monday to lift a virtual ban on Sikhs serving in the U.S. armed forces by easing the military-uniform policy to enable Sikhs to wear beards, long hair and turbans in accordance with the customs of their religion.

"We believe it is time for our military to make inclusion of practicing Sikh Americans the rule, not the exception," Representatives Joseph Crowley, a Democrat, and Rodney Frelinghuysen, a Republican, said in a bipartisan letter to Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, signed by 105 lawmakers.

The letter comes six weeks after the Pentagon adopted a new policy aimed at giving individual troops greater latitude to groom or dress according to their religious beliefs, including having long hair and wearing beards, turbans, head scarves, yarmulkes or tattoos.

With the new policy, recruits still have to request a waiver of regular military-attire policy, which is evaluated on a case-by-case basis. However, under the policy, these requests should receive a response within a month.

Still, six weeks after the policy was announced, one Army recruit has yet to hear on a pending request for a waiver, defense officials said.

The policy hasn't satisfied many groups, with those most directly affected - Sikhs, Muslims and Jews - saying it still sets a prohibitive hurdle.

Amardeep Singh, a spokesman for the Sikh Coalition, said the Pentagon had, so far, been unwilling to firmly commit to accepting people whose religion included dress and grooming requirements.

"If the military wants to have a uniform means of addressing how, when and where religious garb or apparel may be worn, they're going to have to create implementation guides that are very clear and specific, like the militaries in Canada, Britain and India," he said.

In those countries, guidelines clearly state how Sikhs will dress and present themselves in uniform.

The U.S. military's approach hasn't always presented such a hurdle. The first Sikh in the U.S. Army is believed to have been Bagat Singh Thind, who joined in the First World War.

Photos show him with turban and beard in a large group of bare-headed troopers at Camp Lewis, Washington, in 1918.

Since then, several dozen observant Sikhs have served in the Army, Navy or Air Force, with the peak coming between the 1960s and 1980s, said Amandeep Sidhu, an attorney with McDermott Will & Emery, who has worked with the Sikh Coalition.

Concerned about lax discipline in the aftermath of the Vietnam War, the Pentagon revised its policies in the 1980s to strengthen the military with more strict uniformity, Sidhu said.

Sikhs already in the military, including a doctor and a dentist, were allowed to continue to wear their turbans, hair and beards, but the regulations acted as a virtual roadblock to younger Sikhs trying to enter the service.

In 2009, two young Sikh doctors being trained under an Army assistance program approached the Sikh Coalition seeking help to obtain religious accommodations.

Both received waivers and deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. Major Kamaljeet Kalsi, a specialist in emergency medicine, was awarded a bronze star for his service, and Captain Tejdeep Rattan, a dentist, received an Army Commendation Medal.

Sidhu said three Sikhs currently in the Army had demonstrated they could retain their beards, long hair and turbans while still presenting a neat and conservative appearance in uniform and safely wearing helmets and gas masks.

Despite their success, the policy change in January did not give the average Sikh recruit the assurance he would need to be able to join the service like any other American.

"For all intents and purposes," Sidhu said, "he can't show up at basic training without shaving his beard, cutting his hair and taking off his turban, in violation of his religion." (Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Bernadette Baum)