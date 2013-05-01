* Decision would clear use of devices on defense networks
* Move will intensify struggle for Pentagon customers
* Department has some 600,000 users of smart phones, tablets
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 1 The Pentagon is expected to
clear Apple, Samsung and BlackBerry mobile devices for use on
Defense Department networks in the next few weeks, part of an
effort to ensure the military has access to the latest
communications technology, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The decision will set the stage for an intensified struggle
for Pentagon customers among BlackBerry devices, Apple's
iPhones or iPads and units using Google's Android
platform such as Samsung Electronics'
phones. The Pentagon currently has some 600,000 users of smart
phones, computer tablets and other mobile devices.
The Pentagon unveiled a plan in February aimed at giving the
military services a much broader range of choices among mobile
devices. The department currently has 470,000 BlackBerry users,
41,000 Apple users and 8,700 people with Android devices. Most
Apple and Android systems are in pilot or test programs.
"We are working towards establishing a multi-vendor
environment that supports a variety of devices and operating
systems, to include Samsung, Apple and BlackBerry," said
Lieutenant Colonel Damien Pickart, a Pentagon spokesman.
"A key objective of the plan is to establish a
department-wide mobile enterprise solution that permits the use
of the latest commercial technology such, as smart phones and
tablets," he added.
Several mobile devices and operating systems are currently
going through a security review and approval process with the
Defense Information Systems Agency, Pickart said.
Once the devices have cleared the process for creating a
STIG - for Security Technical Implementation Guide - Pentagon
organizations will be able to order them knowing that they have
the necessary security configuration to be used on the Defense
Department's internal networks, he said.
Pickart said Samsung's Knox version of Android currently is
going through the security review process, with a decision
expected in the next two weeks.
A full security review for Apple's iOS 6 system is expected
in early May, and BlackBerry has submitted security plans for
its BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook and BlackBerry Device
Service, with a decision expected in two weeks.
The security reviews are part of the Commercial Mobile
Device Implementation Plan unveiled by the Pentagon in February.
Major General Robert Wheeler, deputy chief information
officer, told reporters at the time that the effort aimed to
ensure the Pentagon's mobile devices, wireless infrastructure
and mobile applications remain "reliable, secure and flexible
enough to keep up with the fast-changing technologies of today."