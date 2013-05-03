* Step toward opening military networks to variety of
devices
* Aim is to ensure services have access to latest technology
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, May 2 The Pentagon on Thursday
cleared BlackBerry and Samsung mobile devices for use on Defense
Department networks, a step toward opening up the military to a
wide variety of technology equipment makers while still ensuring
communications security.
Lieutenant Colonel Damien Pickart, a Pentagon spokesman,
said the department cleared the use of BlackBerry 10 smart
phones and BlackBerry PlayBook tablets using its Enterprise
Service 10 system, as well as Samsung's Android Knox.
"This is a significant step towards establishing a
multi-vendor environment that supports a variety of
state-of-the-art devices and operating systems," Pickart said in
a statement.
The Pentagon said on Wednesday it also expected to clear
Apple mobile devices using the iOS 6 system at some point in
early May.
The move to open up Defense Department networks is expected
to set the stage for an intensified struggle for Pentagon
customers among BlackBerry devices, Apple's iPhones or
iPads and units using Google's Android platform
such as Samsung Electronics' phones.
The Pentagon currently has some 600,000 users of smart
phones, computer tablets and other mobile devices. The
department has 470,000 BlackBerry users, 41,000 Apple users and
8,700 people with Android devices. Most Apple and Android
systems are in pilot or test programs.
The move to open up the networks to a broader array of
mobile devices is part of a Pentagon effort to ensure the
military has access to the latest communications technology
without locking itself in to a particular equipment vendor.
To ensure security, mobile devices and operating systems go
through a security review process approved by the Defense
Information Systems Agency. Once their Security Technical
Implementation Guide - or STIG - is reviewed and approved, the
devices can be used on the network.
Pickart said the decision on Thursday did not result in
product orders. But it will enable user groups within the
Pentagon to purchase the devices most appropriate for their work
as the need arises.
"We are pleased to add Blackberry 10 and the Samsung Knox
version of Android to our family of mobile devices supporting
the Department of Defense," he said. "We look forward to
additional vendors also participating in this process."