WASHINGTON Oct 18 Pentagon Press Secretary
George Little announced on Friday he has decided to step down
effective Nov. 15 after two years as the Defense Department's
top spokesman and four years in a similar role at the Central
Intelligence Agency.
Little said he was leaving so he could spend more time with
his family, and that Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel had accepted
his decision after they first discussed it last month. He said
the search for a successor was under way.
Little served as CIA spokesman under directors Mike Hayden
and Leon Panetta. He moved to the Pentagon as chief spokesman
when Panetta was named defense secretary to replace Robert
Gates. Panetta stepped down as defense secretary earlier this
year and was succeeded by Hagel.
Little's announcement came a week after Deputy Defense
Secretary Ashton Carter announced that he was leaving in
December after four years in senior Pentagon jobs.
