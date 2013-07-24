WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. spy chiefs joined ranks
on Wednesday against efforts in Congress to sharply curtail the
National Security Agency's vast data collection program, warning
that would endanger an essential intelligence tool.
In an unusually public discourse on a secret spying program,
James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, joined
the White House and senior Republican lawmakers who oversee the
intelligence agencies in cautioning against cutting funding for
NSA's data collection.
Clapper, in a statement, urged an "open and candid
discussion" about foreign surveillance efforts and "careful
consideration of the potential effect of limiting the
intelligence community's capabilities" under the current law.
Intelligence officials are worried about a proposed
amendment to the defense appropriations bill in the House of
Representatives which would end the NSA's broad authority to
collect a vast number of communications records, including
records on telephone calls.
The House was expected to consider it on Wednesday.
The measure proposed by Representative Justin Amash, a Tea
Party-backed conservative Republican, is the first such move
since former NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked details of
surveillance programs that collect and store huge volumes of
electronic communications like phone call records and emails.
Amash has expressed confidence the amendment will pass. Will
Adams, a spokesman for the Michigan congressman, said, "We are
optimistic that we will have the votes to get it across the
finish line."
Clapper's statement came amid a push against the proposal by
the White House and other senior intelligence officials,
including Army General Keith Alexander, the head of the NSA, who
visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to warn about the
implications of the amendment.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said in a statement late on
Tuesday that Obama welcomed a debate on safeguarding privacy,
but opposed Amash's amendment, saying it would "hastily
dismantle one of our intelligence community's counterterrorism
tools."
Senior House Republicans, including Intelligence Committee
Chairman Mike Rogers and Armed Services Committee Chairman Buck
McKeon, circulated a letter to colleagues urging them to oppose
the amendment.
"While many members have legitimate questions about the NSA
metadata program, including whether there are sufficient
protections for Americans' civil liberties, eliminating this
program altogether without careful deliberation would not
reflect our duty ... to provide for the common defense," they
said.
(Reporting by David Alexander, Tabassum Zakaria and Patricia
Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen)