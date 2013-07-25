* Vote of 217-205 splits the parties
* U.S. spy chiefs opposed lawmakers' efforts to curb program
* Supporters say government monitoring has gone too far
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 24 A U.S. spy program that
sweeps up vast amounts of electronic communications survived a
legislative challenge in the House of Representatives on
Wednesday, the first attempt to curb the data gathering since
former NSA contractor Edward Snowden revealed details of its
scope.
The House of Representatives voted 217-205 to defeat an
amendment to the defense appropriations bill that would have
limited the National Security Agency's ability to collect
electronic information, including phone call records.
Opposition to government surveillance has created an
unlikely alliance of libertarian Republicans and some Democrats
in Congress, The House vote split the parties, with 94
Republicans in favor and 134 against, while 111 Democrats
supported the amendment and 83 opposed it.
The White House and senior intelligence officials opposed
the amendment by Republican Representative Justin Amash of
Michigan, which had been prompted by Snowden's revelations.
Snowden, a fugitive from the United States, has been holed up at
a Moscow airport for the past month unable to secure asylum.
The House later approved the defense appropriations bill,
which included nearly $600 billion in Pentagon spending for the
2014 fiscal year, including the costs of the Afghanistan war.
Republican Representative Tom Cotton, who endorsed the NSA
program, described the "metadata" being collected as essentially
a five-column spreadsheet containing the number called, the
number of the caller, the date, the time and the duration of
call.
"This program has stopped dozens of terrorist attacks,"
Cotton said. "That means it has saved untold American lives.
This amendment ... does not limit the program, it does not
modify it, it does not constrain the program, it ends the
program. It blows it up."
Cotton, a former Army captain who served in Iraq and
Afghanistan, said a comprehensive set of phone call records was
needed in order for the program to work.
"If you want to search for a needle in a haystack, you have
to have the haystack. This (amendment) takes a leaf-blower and
blows away they entire haystack. You will not have this program
if this amendment passes."
'SIMPLY WRONG'
But Amash, a conservative Republican, and other supporters
of the amendment said the fundamental issue was whether the U.S.
government had the right to collect and retain the personal
communications data of American citizens.
"Government's gone too far in the name of security," said
Representative Ted Poe, a Texas Republican. "Rein in government
invasion, no more dragnet operations, get a specific warrant
based on probable cause or stay out of our lives."
Representative Joe Barton, another Texas Republican, said
the issue was not whether the NSA was sincere or careful in
collecting data for use in anti-terrorism operations.
"It is (about) whether they have the right to collect the
data in the first place on every phone call on every American
every day," he said, noting that the law only allowed collection
of relevant data. "In the NSA's interpretation of that, relevant
is all data, all the time. That's simply wrong."
U.S. spy chiefs, the White House and senior lawmakers
responsible for overseeing intelligence agencies in Congress had
joined ranks against the effort to curb the program.
Representatives Mike Rogers of Michigan and Dutch
Ruppersberger of Maryland, the Republican chairman and senior
Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a
statement after the vote that the amendment would have
eliminated a "crucial counterterrorism tool."
"The charge that the program tramples on the privacy of
citizens is simply wrong," they said, promising to work to build
public confidence in the program's privacy protections.
In an unusually public discourse on a secret spying program,
James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, urged
the House in a statement on Wednesday to be wary of the
"potential effect of limiting the intelligence community's
capabilities" under the current law.
Clapper's statement came amid a push against the proposal by
the White House and other senior intelligence officials,
including Army General Keith Alexander, the head of the NSA, who
visited lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to warn about the
implications of the amendment.
The House overwhelming approved a separate amendment dealing
with the NSA surveillance program that was billed as an
alternative to the Amash amendment.
But critics charged that the measure only restated current
law, which prevents collection of the content of emails and
phone calls, and would not deal with collection of "metadata."
