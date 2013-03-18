WASHINGTON, March 18 Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has directed senior Pentagon officials to re-examine the U.S. military strategy approved last year to see how priorities may have to be adjusted due to budget cuts that took effect on March 1, U.S. officials said.

The two-month review will define the major strategic choices and international challenges facing the U.S. military in the coming decade and will provide the framework for the 2015 fiscal year defense budget, according to a memo from Hagel obtained by Reuters on Monday.