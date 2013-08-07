* USS Miami burned in blaze set by shipyard painter
* Estimated cost of repairs had risen to $700 million
* Move will free funds for other delayed maintenance
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 The U.S. Navy said on
Wednesday it will scrap a nuclear-powered submarine damaged by
an arsonist last year rather than repair it, saying the $700
million repair cost could not be justified in a time of tight
budgets.
The decision to deactivate the USS Miami nuclear attack
submarine, which had been scheduled for another decade of
service, was the second example in as many days of the balancing
act facing the Pentagon as it attempts to deal with effects of
huge across-the-board budget cuts.
The department announced on Tuesday that it had found ways
to trim $1 billion in planned spending, enabling it to reduce
the unpaid leave it is forcing on some 650,000 civilian
employees this fiscal year to six days from 11.
Rear Admiral Rick Breckenridge said the decision to
deactivate the USS Miami, which involves removing the nuclear
fuel and preparing the vessel to be taken apart, followed a
reassessment that projected a jump in likely repair costs to
about $700 million from the initial $500 million.
"I want to emphasize just the colossal nature of the repair
required to restore Miami to service," he told reporters in a
conference call, noting the job was four times the amount of any
previous repair job. "We're talking about the whole forward
front end of the ship gutted."
The $37 billion across-the-board budget cut imposed on the
Pentagon in March kept the Navy from accomplishing as much work
on the Miami this year as it expected, he said, and it would
have taken $390 million in the next fiscal year starting on Oct.
1 to repair the vessel.
"Miami casts a fairly large shadow over an already
pressurized maintenance and repair effort," Breckenridge said.
"We just don't have that money within the Navy without
substantially affecting critical maintenance on other warships
and submarines."
The Miami was ravaged while undergoing repairs at the
Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, in May 2012 when a
civilian painter used a bag of rags to ignite a fire because he
wanted to leave work.
Breckenridge said the fire began during a shift change and
as a result burned and spread for about 15 minutes before
workers detected it. The fire burned for 12 hours as responders
struggled to get into hard-to-access places to extinguish it.
Four firefighters were injured.
Casey James Fury, 25, who was on medication for anxiety and
depression at the time of the fire, pleaded guilty to setting
the blaze and was sentenced this year to 17 years in prison.
Deactivating the submarine will take about nine months of
preparation followed by another nine months of work at a cost of
about $54 million. The work will be done at the Portsmouth Naval
Yard, where it is still in dry dock, Breckenridge said.
The decision means cancellation of a substantial amount of
work for General Dynamics Electric Boat, which was due to
handle the repairs. Breckenridge said the Navy was "looking
hard" at other projects that could be shifted to Electric Boat
to offset the impact on the company's work force.
The Navy has 53 nuclear-powered attack submarines in its
fleet plus four cruise missile submarines. It typically keeps 10
of the vessels forward-deployed around the world at all times,
Breckenridge said.