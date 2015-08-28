By David Alexander
| NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. Aug 28 The Pentagon is
teaming up with Apple, Boeing, Harvard and others to develop
high-tech sensory gear flexible enough to be worn by people or
molded onto the outside of a jet.
The rapid development of new technologies is forcing the
Pentagon to seek partnerships with the private sector rather
than developing its technology itself, defense officials say.
"I've been pushing the Pentagon to think outside our
five-sided box and invest in innovation here in Silicon Valley
and in tech communities across the country," Defense Secretary
Ash Carter said in prepared remarks on Friday.
"Now we're taking another step forward."
The new technology aims to use high-end printing
technologies to create stretchable electronics that could be
embedded with sensors and worn by soldiers, a defense official
said, and could ultimately be used on ships or warplanes for
real-time monitoring of their structural integrity.
The U.S. government is contributing $75 million over five
years, he said, and companies, managed by the U.S. Air Force
Research Laboratory, will add $90 million, with local
governments chipping in more to take the total to $171 million.
Carter said the FlexTech Alliance comprised 162 companies,
universities and other groups, from Boeing, Apple
and Harvard, to Advantest Akron Polymer Systems and
Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
He was due to announce the award formally in a speech on
Friday at Moffett Federal Airfield, which is operated by NASA's
Ames Research Center near Mountain View, in Silicon Valley.
Carter visited California four months ago to create an
outreach office to forge ties with the tech community and will
visit that office on Friday.
The defense chief also plans to meet the Defense Science
Board for a briefing on a study it is doing on the level of
autonomy that military drones and robots should have in future.
The Flexible Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing Innovation
Hub, which will be based in San Jose, is the seventh of nine
such institutes planned by the Obama administration in an effort
to revitalize several U.S. manufacturing sectors, several of
them defense-related.
The Pentagon's initial experience with the institutes was in
2012 when it established one to help develop 3-D printing.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)