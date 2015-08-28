(Updates with Carter announcement, quotes, previous NEWPORT
BEACH, Calif.)
By David Alexander
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. Aug 28 U.S. Defense
Secretary Ash Carter awarded $75 million on Friday to help a
consortium of high-tech firms and researchers develop electronic
systems packed with sensors flexible enough to be worn by
soldiers or molded onto the skin of a plane.
Carter said funding for the Obama administration's newest
manufacturing institute would go to the FlexTech Alliance, a
consortium of 162 companies, universities and other groups, from
Boeing, Apple and Harvard, to Advantest Akron
Polymer Systems and Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
The group will work to advance the development and
manufacture of so-called flexible hybrid electronics, which can
be embedded with sensors and stretched, twisted and bent to fit
aircraft or other platform where they will be used.
"This is an emerging technology that takes advanced flexible
materials for circuits, communications, sensors and power and
combines them with thinned silicon chips to ultimately produce
the next generation of electronic products," Carter said.
He was speaking at NASA's Ames Research Center in the heart
of Silicon Valley.
The consortium, which will be managed by the U.S. Air Force
Research Laboratory, will add $90 million to the federal money.
Local governments will chip in more, boosting the group's total
five-year funding level to $171 million.
Defense officials say the rapid development of new
technologies around the globe is forcing the Pentagon to seek
partnerships with the private sector rather than developing most
of its technology itself, as it once did.
"I've been pushing the Pentagon to think outside our
five-sided box and invest in innovation here in Silicon Valley
and in tech communities across the country," Carter said.
The Flexible Hybrid Electronics Manufacturing Innovation
Hub, which will be based in San Jose, is the seventh of nine
such institutes planned by the Obama administration in an effort
to revitalize the U.S. manufacturing base.
The Pentagon established its first institute in 2012 to help
advance the development of 3-D printing.
The institute funded on Friday aims to use high-end printing
technology to create specialized, stretchable electronics that
could be embedded with sensors and worn by soldiers.
The technology also could ultimately be used to integrate
sensors directly onto the surfaces of ships or warplanes,
allowing real-time monitoring of their structural integrity.
Carter also met on Friday with the Defense Science Board for
a briefing on its latest study on how autonomous military drones
and robots should be in the future.
The department has become increasingly dependent upon drones
and other robots of varying degrees of autonomy, using them for
everything from surveillance and reconnaissance to delivery of
supplies and carrying loads for ground troops.
(Editing by David Storey and Sandra Maler)