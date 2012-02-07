BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces $30 million venture debt financing from hercules capital
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces $30 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
WASHINGTON Feb 7 The U.S. budget deficit fell by nearly half in January compared to a year earlier as tax collections from individuals rose and outlays fell, the Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.
The CBO said it expects the Treasury Department to report a $27 billion deficit for January, versus a $50 billion deficit in January 2011.
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces $30 million venture debt financing from Hercules Capital
LONDON, June 12 Shifting clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to the European continent would require banks to set aside far more cash to insure trades against defaults, a cost that would be passed on to companies, a global derivatives industry body says.