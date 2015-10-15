WASHINGTON Oct 15 The White House said on Thursday that the U.S. deficit fell to $439 billion in fiscal 2015, down $44 billion from the previous year and $144 billion less than it had forecast.

Expressed as a percentage of gross domestic product, the deficit fell to 2.5 percent of GDP, the lowest level since 2007, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)