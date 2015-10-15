BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
WASHINGTON Oct 15 The White House said on Thursday that the U.S. deficit fell to $439 billion in fiscal 2015, down $44 billion from the previous year and $144 billion less than it had forecast.
Expressed as a percentage of gross domestic product, the deficit fell to 2.5 percent of GDP, the lowest level since 2007, the White House said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest private lender, has offered 6 billion reais ($1.9 billion) for a minority stake in securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA, Brazilian magazine Exame reported on its website on Tuesday.