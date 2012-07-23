RENO, Nevada, July 23 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Monday there was no reason across-the-board budget cuts should occur at the end of this year, saying lawmakers in Congress ought to agree on a balanced plan to avoid the widely feared pinch.

In a speech to veterans, Obama said it was still possible to avert the pending cuts to defense and other areas that stem from a failure to reach a deal to reduce the federal deficit.

"There's no reason that should happen because people in Congress ought to be able to come together and agree on a plan, a balanced approach that reduces the deficit and keeps our military strong. It should be done," he said.