WASHINGTON Oct 22 Ellen DeGeneres, an American
entertainer and prominent gay rights advocate, received the
highest U.S. award for achievement in comedy on Monday.
Receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the
Kennedy Center, the national showcase for arts, DeGeneres was
praised as a pioneering female comic whose edgy variety show has
helped define the format for daytime television in recent years.
But several guests also highlighted the comedian's
groundbreaking decision 15 years ago to go public with her
sexual identity in a career-rattling move the comedian said was
a necessary step for personal dignity.
"I did it for me and it happened to help a lot of other
people and cause a big ruckus," DeGeneres, 54, told reporters
before the tribute, summarizing her decision in 1997 to come out
publicly as gay in tandem with her on-screen character in a move
that sparked controversy and prompted some advertisers to flee.
The Twain prize, named after the 19th century satirist, is
the nation's highest honor for achievements in comedy.
A native of New Orleans, DeGeneres spent her twenties as an
itinerant comedian on the Los Angeles nightclub circuit until
prominent spots on late night television led to her own prime
time sitcom.
The original show, Ellen, featured DeGeneres in the lead
role as a bookshop owner in an idiosyncratic neighborhood. While
the show got a boost after the star came out of the closet, it
was over a few years later.
She later returned to the standup stage, and hosted the 2001
Emmy awards, which was postponed twice after the Sept. 11
attacks - a somewhat subdued celebration that allowed her to try
to lighten the national mood.
Several guests said that DeGeneres brought a compassion to
her comedy that is rare in the field.
"The rest of us comics come from really messed-up, dark
childhoods. She might have come from that, I don't know. But
it's not what she puts forth," said John Leguizamo, who joined
the tributes. "She just puts out this beautiful goodwill."
In the last 10 seasons on television, DeGeneres has left her
mark with a daytime variety show which she often uses as a way
to promote a commitment to gay equality.
"For a lot of people, Ellen is their only homosexual
friend," said late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
DeGeneres is the forth woman to receive the award since its
inception in 1998.
Comedian and actor Will Ferrell won last year. Past award
winners have included Bob Newhart, Steve Martin, Richard Pryor
and Bill Cosby.
Monday night's ceremony will be broadcast on PBS on Oct. 30.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)