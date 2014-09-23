Sept 23 Delaware Gov. Jack Markell nominated
James Vaughn, a 15-year veteran of the state's Superior Court,
to the Delaware Supreme Court, which plays a key role in
interpreting U.S. corporate law.
If confirmed by the state's senate during a special session
on Oct. 8, Vaughn, 65, will fill the vacancy left by the Sept. 1
retirement of Carolyn Berger. He would also become the third
justice to join the five-member court this year, a year of rapid
turnover after almost a decade without change.
Vaughn has served since 2004 as president of the Superior
Court, which hears criminal and civil cases and appeals from the
Court of Common Pleas.
The state's high court had gone nine years without a
personnel change until Myron Steele resigned as chief justice
last year. He was replaced by Leo Strine, who was elevated from
the role of chief judge on the Court of Chancery, which
specializes in disputes involving the state's corporate law.
The Supreme Court hears appeals from lower courts and is
closely watched on Wall Street because it has the final word on
Delaware's corporate law, which governs how most U.S. companies
interact with investors.
Last year the Supreme Court overturned a Court of Chancery
ruling that cleared the way for an $8.2 billion deal between
Activision Blizzard Inc and Vivendi SA.
Earlier this year in a case involving ATP Tour Inc, which
oversees men's professional tennis, the Supreme Court said
corporate bylaws could be used to discourage litigation by
requiring the losing party to pay the other parties legal fees,
upending long-standing U.S. tradition.
Vaughn joined the Superior Court after 22 years in private
practice. He obtained his law degree from Georgetown University
Law School.
