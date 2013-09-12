By Yereth Rosen
| ANCHORAGE, Alaska Sept 11
ANCHORAGE, Alaska Sept 11 North America's
tallest peak, Mount McKinley in Alaska, just got shorter,
according to new maps published by the official U.S.
geographers.
New technology used by the U.S. Geological Survey found that
Mount McKinley, also known as Denali, tops out at 20,237 feet
(6,168 metres) - short of the 20,320 feet (6,193 metres)
commonly cited as the summit elevation.
The USGS elevation data was part of a series of about 400
updated maps released earlier in September by the agency, which
is updating and refining all of Alaska's topographic maps, some
of which have been used for decades.
For years, mountain climbers, aviators and others have
relied on the published 20,320-foot measurement for the mountain
because that was on topographic maps, the product of a 1952
geographic measurement.
That has been considered the "published" elevation, said
Becci Anderson, a geographer who serves as the USGS' Alaska
regional geospatial liaison.
The new data came from a 2012 survey that employed
Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar, or IFSAR, a technology
designed to track digitally very small geographic forms and
changes that might be taking place.
Different methods of compilation may account for the change
in measured elevation, along with other possible factors,
including advancements in technology and even climate, the USGS
said on its website.
While the new radar-compiled data shows a difference between
the 1952 measurement and the new measurement, the USGS "takes no
position in favor of either elevation," the agency said.
The new 23,237-foot summit measurement is actually the
second revision issued since 1952. Mapping in 1989, which used
then-new GPS technology, found the mountain to have a summit
elevation of 20,306 feet (6,189 metres). But that figure was not
considered published because it was not on topographic maps,
Anderson said.
But there is more to the story than shrinkage of the famous
mountain, Alaska Lieutenant Governor Mead Treadwell said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The mapping initiative added into the database an entire
ridge of a nearby mountain, Mount Dickey, Treadwell said. That
ridgeline had been omitted from previous documents.
(Editing by Brendan O'Brien, Tim Gaynor and Peter Cooney)