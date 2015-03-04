By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, March 4
DENVER, March 4 Passengers and crew aboard an
American Airlines flight were safely evacuated by
emergency slides on Wednesday after possible smoke was detected
inside the cabin after the aircraft landed at Denver
International Airport, officials said.
Shortly before noon local time, the pilot of Flight 445 from
Charlotte, North Carolina to Denver was alerted to reports of
smoke as the plane was taxiing to a gate, American Airlines
spokeswoman Andrea Huguely said in a statement.
The pilot ordered the deployment of emergency chutes of the
Airbus A321, which was operated by US Airways, and all 158
passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated and bused
to the airport concourse, she said.
"A few customers requested to see the paramedics, but no one
was taken to the hospital," Huguely said.
Denver International Airport spokeswoman Laura Coale said
the incident occurred on a taxiway, and not a runway, so airport
operations were unaffected.
The Denver Fire Department found no signs of a fire on the
aircraft after its preliminary investigation, Coale said.
Huguely said the airline was in contact with the Federal
Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board as
the agencies investigate the incident.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter
Cooney)