By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, June 3
DENVER, June 3 Attorneys for the gunman who
claims he was insane when he killed 12 people inside a Colorado
cinema in 2012 can ask potential jurors about their views on the
insanity defense, a judge ruled on Tuesday.
The decision by Arapahoe County District Court Judge Carlos
Samour marks a rare legal victory for James Holmes, whose public
defenders have lost nearly every significant ruling in the
run-up to the murder trial set to begin this fall.
Holmes, 26, is charged with multiple counts of first-degree
murder and attempted murder for opening fire inside a suburban
Denver movie theater during a midnight screening of the Batman
film, "The Dark Knight Rises."
Holmes has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the
mass shooting that killed 12 moviegoers and wounded 70 others.
Lawyers for the former neuroscience graduate student have
conceded that their client was the lone gunman, but that he was
in the "throes of a psychotic episode" when he went on the
shooting spree.
Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty for
the California native if he is convicted, and objected to
allowing prospective jurors to be asked about their thoughts on
the insanity issue.
But Samour noted in his ruling that "insanity is the primary
issue" in the case and that jurors already can be asked about
their views on capital punishment, which includes mitigating
factors.
"As such, it makes sense to give it the priority it
deserves," Samour wrote in his five-page order.
Samour said he will rule on another defense request to close
jury selection to the press and public after he reviews a
petition that was filed on Tuesday by a consortium of media
outlets objecting to the closure.
The judge said some 6,000 jury summonses will be sent to
county residents, and that he anticipates it will take up to
three months to seat a jury.
Jury selection is set to begin in mid-October.
(Editing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler)