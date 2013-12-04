Dec 4 The New York commuter train that derailed
killing four people on Sunday had a safety system designed to
keep its engineer alert but it was not installed in the car from
which he was controlling the train, a source familiar with the
railroad's operations said.
The engineer, William Rockefeller, 46, told authorities he
became dazed and lost focus shortly before the crash as the
train took a curve at three times the speed limit, investigators
said.
The source said Metro-North commuter railroad trains such as
the one on the ill-fated Poughkeepsie-New York City run are
equipped with two safety systems to alert fatigued or distracted
engineers.
In one system, every 25 seconds the train is in motion, an
alert sounds unless the engineer makes at least a minor movement
of the throttle or controller, indicating he or she is alert. If
the engineer is idle, the system soon automatically starts
applying the train's brakes.
On the train that derailed on the curve entering Spuyten
Duyvil station in the Bronx, the diesel locomotive was equipped
with the driver alert system, the source said.
But the driver was running the train from a "control cab" at
the front of the first passenger carriage, not from the
locomotive pushing seven carriages from the rear, and this
control cab did not have the alerting system, the source added.
"The locomotive had an alerter. The (control) cab didn't,"
the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity during an
ongoing investigation.
Few if any Metro-North trains set up in similar push-pull
configurations - where the locomotive pulls the train one way,
then pushes it on the return trip - are equipped with the driver
alert system at both ends, the source said.
A former supervisor of the driver at Metro-North confirmed
the source's description, although he was unable to say how the
derailed train was equipped.
"I know the locomotive end would have had to have this touch
system, but I don't know the model of the car so I can't say for
sure whether or not it was equipped with the system," Michael
McLendon, a recently retired assistant director of Metro-North's
shops and facilities team, told Reuters.
The Federal Railway Administration and National
Transportation Safety Board declined to comment on the alert
systems on the derailed train, saying such information is part
of the ongoing accident investigation.
POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL
A second automatic control system, designed to apply the
brakes if the train passed a red signal or faced a possible
collision, was also installed on the derailed train but was not
key to the investigation, as those conditions did not apply.
National Transportation Safety Board officials have also
said that a much more advanced safety system called Positive
Train Control (PTC), which Congress has ordered railroads to
install on heavily trafficked passenger and freight lines by
December 2015, might have prevented the crash.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it began work
to install PTC on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North
Railroad in 2009, but the 2015 deadline will be difficult for
the MTA as well as for other commuter railroads to meet.
"Much of the technology is still under development and is
untested and unproven for commuter railroads the size and
complexity of Metro-North and LIRR, and all of the radio
spectrum necessary to operate PTC has not been made available,"
the MTA said in a statement after the crash.
Last March, Metro-North won a large contract with a
consortium led by the German equipment supplier Siemens and the
Canadian company Bombardier to upgrade the train control systems
to Positive Train Control standard on both the Metro-North
commuter railroad, which serves northern New York suburbs and
Connecticut towns, and the Long Island Railroad.
Industry and government officials acknowledged that a
variety of problems, including the need for further
technological development, will make it impossible for the
industry to meet the deadline.
In the case of Metro-North alone, said a source familiar
with the railroad's operations, the target date for completing
installation of PTC will be years after December 2015.
"People who have (issued) the mandate have no clue," the
source said.
According to a report issued in August 2012 by the Federal
Railroad Administration, only two U.S. railroad lines - the
Northeast Corridor where high-speed Acela trains operate and a
line in Michigan where trains can go up to 110 mph - are
equipped with full PTC equipment so far.
(Additional reporting by Chris Francescani; editing by Gunna
Dickson)