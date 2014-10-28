NEW YORK Oct 28 A fatal New York City train
derailment last year was likely caused by the engineer at the
controls who fell asleep due to an undiagnosed sleep disorder,
the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Tuesday.
The Manhattan-bound commuter train was traveling more than
50 miles per hour (80 km per hour) faster than the speed limit
when it rounded a curve and derailed shortly after 7 a.m. on
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2013, the NTSB said in its findings.
Four people were killed and at least 61 people were injured
in the derailment of the Metro-North Railroad train, it said.
The engineer had severe obstructive sleep apnea that had not
been diagnosed, the NTSB said. With such apnea, the airway
collapses or becomes blocked during sleep, according to the
National Institutes of Health website. The condition can cause
drowsiness.
Neither Metro-North nor federal regulations require medical
screening to detect sleep disorders, the NTSB said.
The engineer's sleep disorder was exacerbated by a change in
his work schedule, it said. He had been moved to an
early-morning shift about two weeks before the crash.
The engineer, William Rockefeller Jr., told investigators
that a "hypnotic" state overcame him before he realized his
train was derailing, according to previously released NTSB
documents.
"I was dazed, you know, looking straight ahead, almost like
mesmerized," Rockefeller told investigators.
A factor in the severity of the accident was the loss of
glazing that seals the train's windows, which resulted in the
fatal ejection of four passengers, the NTSB said.
Also contributing was the lack of a system on the train that
would have automatically applied the brakes to enforce the speed
limit, it said.
The train was traveling at 82 mph (132 kph) in a zone where
the maximum authorized speed was 30 mph (48 kph), it said.
Bound for Grand Central Terminal, the early-morning train
departed from Poughkeepsie, New York. All seven passenger cars
and the locomotive derailed.
An estimated 115 passengers were on board at the time of the
derailment, it said.
