Dec 1 Commuters from New York City's northern
suburbs braced for travel delays on Monday morning following a
seven-car train derailment that killed four people and injured
11 critically.
A portion of a Metro-North Railroad line between the Bronx
and part of Westchester County could be closed for a week or
more after the accident on Sunday, in which a Manhattan-bound
commuter train ran off the tracks while rounding a sharp curve
in the Bronx.
Service was suspended on the railroad's Hudson line, which
serves 26,000 on an average weekday, between the village of
Tarrytown and Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal, according to
state's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the parent
company of Metro-North.
The MTA was providing bus service as an alternative, and
urged Westchester County residents to use its Harlem line.
"I think it's fair to say that tomorrow people who use this
line should plan on a long commute or plan on using the Harlem
line," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.
A team from the National Transportation Safety Board arrived
in New York City on Sunday and said its investigation would look
at track conditions and the train's mechanical equipment. The
board will also explore any link between Sunday's accident and a
freight train derailment in the same vicinity in July.
The crash happened at 7:20 a.m. about 100 yards (meters)
north of Metro North's Spuyten Duyvil station in the Bronx, in a
wooded area where the Hudson and Harlem rivers meet. One car was
lying toppled very near the water.
"That particular piece of track is problematic," Cuomo told
MSNBC on Sunday. "The trains go from about 70 miles per hour
down to about 30 miles per hour."
But he added: "The trains negotiate that turn dozens of
times all day long, so there has to be something else here."
Late on Sunday afternoon, travelers at Grand Central
terminal who had come to New York for the Thanksgiving holiday
were directed to message boards for alternative routes.
Dominique Jefferson, 18, and Sarah Baermann, 19, two
first-year cadets at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point,
were planning an alternate route back to school.
The women, who had been visiting Baermann's family on Long
Island, learned of the accident in a phone call from Jefferson's
father, a U.S. Army officer stationed in Kuwait.
"He was watching the news, I guess," Jefferson said. "He
likes to make sure I'm safe even though he's all the way over
there."
Debbie Bennett, a 47-year-old bookkeeper in New York City
with her daughter and her daughter's friend to attend a show at
Radio City Music Hall, said her trip home would be affected by
the accident."It makes you think twice about getting on a
train," she said.
(Reporting by Noreen O'Donnell; Editing by Edith Honan)