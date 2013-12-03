Dec 3 The driver of a New York commuter rail
train that derailed on Sunday, killing four people, told
investigators that he "lost focus" shortly before the crash,
according to a law enforcement source.
Investigators said on Monday he took the seven-car
Metro-North train into a curve at almost three times the posted
speed limit. The driver, who is still being questioned by the
National Transportation Safety Board, told investigators that he
realized too late that his speed was too great and hit the
brakes without enough time to bring the train under control
before the curve, the source said.
