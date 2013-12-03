(Corrects to show that only alcohol tests have come back
negative; drugs test results are still pending)
By Mark Hosenball and Chris Francescani
Dec 3 The driver of a New York commuter train
that derailed on Sunday, killing four people, told investigators
he "lost focus" and went into a daze shortly before the crash,
according to a law-enforcement source.
A second source also briefed on the investigation said the
driver, William Rockefeller, 46, lapsed into a "highway
hypnosis."
The seven-car Metro-North train was traveling at 82 miles
per hour (132 kph), nearly three times the 30-mph (48-kph) speed
limit for the curved section of track where it crashed,
investigators have said. The brakes were applied just seconds
before it derailed.
The crash also critically injured 11 people and snarled
travel for the roughly 26,000 regular commuters on the
Metro-North Hudson line which serves suburbs north of New York
City.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has
cautioned that its investigation would continue for weeks, if
not months, and it was far from reaching a conclusion on the
cause.
Alcohol tests on Rockefeller came back negative, and drug
test results were still pending, NTSB member Earl Weener told a
news conference on Tuesday.
The train might have benefited from a Positive Train Control
(PTC) system to stop or slow a speeding train, Weener said.
"For more than 20 yrs, the NTSB has recommended
implementation" of PTC, Weener said. "Since this is a
derailment, it's possible that PTC could have prevented it."
Rockefeller, who has never been disciplined for job
performance as train driver, has retained a defense lawyer,
Jeffrey Chartier, who did not immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment. The NTSB was interviewing him on Tuesday
afternoon, Weener said.
Rockefeller told investigators the train was operating
normally when he somehow slipped into a daze, said the
law-enforcement source, who has access to official reports on
the investigation and requested anonymity.
Rockefeller told investigators he could not fully recall
what happened, but that at some point he suddenly came out of
the temporary daze, realized the train was going too fast and
into a dangerous curve, and applied the brakes. It was too late
to avoid the crash.
Law-enforcement agencies including the Bronx district
attorney, the New York Police Department and transit police are
monitoring the investigation.
If criminal charges are warranted, they would be brought by
Bronx District Attorney Robert Johnson, a spokesman for Johnson
said.
(Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner; Writing by Daniel
Trotta; Editing by Gunna Dickson)