(Corrects to show that only alcohol tests have come back
negative; drug test results are pending)
NEW YORK Dec 3 Alcohol tests conducted on the
driver of a New York commuter train that derailed on Sunday,
killing four people, have come back negative, National
Transportation Safety Board member Earl Weener said on
Wednesday.
Drug tests were still pending, Weener told a news
conference.
The seven-car Metro-North train was traveling at 82 miles
per hour (132 kph), nearly three times the 30-mph (48-kph) speed
limit for the curved section of track where it crashed,
investigators have said.
