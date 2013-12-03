(Corrects to show that only alcohol tests have come back negative; drug test results are pending)

NEW YORK Dec 3 Alcohol tests conducted on the driver of a New York commuter train that derailed on Sunday, killing four people, have come back negative, National Transportation Safety Board member Earl Weener said on Wednesday.

Drug tests were still pending, Weener told a news conference.

The seven-car Metro-North train was traveling at 82 miles per hour (132 kph), nearly three times the 30-mph (48-kph) speed limit for the curved section of track where it crashed, investigators have said. (Reporting by Edith Honan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)