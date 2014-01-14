By Marina Lopes
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 A New York commuter train
derailment that killed four people in December caused more than
$9 million in damage, the National Transportation Safety Board
said on Tuesday.
A preliminary report issued by the federal agency found the
train's signal system, brakes and other mechanical equipment
were functioning normally when all seven of its cars derailed in
the Bronx.
The finding may bolster allegations that train engineer
William Rockefeller, 46, was to blame for the crash.
Investigators say Rockefeller told them he "zoned out" as the
train sped through a curve at 82 miles per hour, (132 km per
hour), nearly three times the speed limit.
The crash also critically injured 75 of the 115 people on
board and snarled travel for the roughly 26,000 regular
commuters on the Metro-North Hudson line, which serves suburbs
north of New York City.
The report could be instrumental in determining whether the
Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the parent of
Metro-North, will be held liable for the crash, legal experts
said.
While the new information in the report adds evidence that
human error may have caused the derailment, the MTA could still
be held liable for the negligence of its employees under a
common-law doctrine known as "vicarious liability," experts said
shortly after the crash.
Michael Lamonsoff, a lawyer who represents 10 people injured
in the derailment who have given legal notice they plan to sue,
said the accident could have been prevented if an alert system
had been properly installed.
"All these people were assuming they were traveling safely,
but they were playing Russian roulette with the possibility of a
human error that could have occurred," Lamonsoff said.
While the train was equipped with an alerting system in its
rear car, sources told Reuters, the driver was running the train
from a "control cab" at the front of the first passenger
carriage.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Steve Orlofsky)