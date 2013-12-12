NEW YORK Dec 12 Federal regulators on Thursday
launched a 60-day safety assessment of Metro-North Railroad
following the Dec. 1 derailment that killed four people and left
70 others injured, officials said.
Teams will review the commuter railroad's compliance with
federal regulations, its procedures and practices and its safety
culture, according to a statement by the U.S. Department of
Transportation.
Federal investigators have said the early morning train from
Poughkeepsie was traveling nearly three times the
30-mile-per-hour speed limit when it left the tracks near the
end of its run to New York's Grand Central Terminal.
The train engineer has told authorities he became dazed and
lost focus before the crash.
"Safety is our top priority, and this in-depth investigation
will help ensure that Metro-North is doing everything possible
to improve its safety record," said U.S. Transportation
Secretary Anthony Foxx in the statement.
Among an array of items, transportation experts will look at
track and signal maintenance and repair, communications, control
center procedures, fatigue management and medical requirements
for operating crew.
The DOT's Federal Railroad Administration will issue its
findings and recommendations once the assessment is complete.
Federal regulators issued an emergency order last week
requiring Metro-North to implement urgent temporary safety
measures to make sure its crews did not exceed speed limits.
They also ordered the railroad to come up with modifications
to its control systems in order to improve mechanisms providing
advance warning to engineers about excessive train speed.
The train that derailed was equipped with an alert system
which was supposed to set off an audible alarm if the engineer
did not touch the controls every 25 seconds.
However, the alarm system was in the unmanned diesel
locomotive pushing the train from the rear and not installed in
the control cab where the engineer was driving the train.
