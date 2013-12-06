By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 6 Federal regulators issued an
emergency order on Friday requiring the company that operates
the New York commuter train involved in the deadly crash last
Sunday to implement urgent temporary safety measures.
The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) said it ordered
Metro-North Railroad, operator of the train that derailed as it
entered a sharp curve in New York's Bronx borough, to take
specific, immediate steps to make sure its crews did not exceed
speed limits.
Federal investigators have said the early morning train was
traveling nearly three times the 30-mile-per-hour speed limit
when it left the tracks near the end of its run from
Poughkeepsie to New York's Grand Central Station. Four people
died in the accident and 70 more were injured.
In its emergency instruction to Metro-North, which runs
commuter trains from New York City to other stations in New York
state and Connecticut, the FRA ordered the railroad to provide
by early next week a "list of main track locations" where a
reduction of more than 20 mph is required for passenger trains.
The regulator also ordered the railroad to come up with
modifications to its existing control systems, including one
that is supposed to automatically apply brakes in some
circumstances, to improve mechanisms providing advance warning
to engineers about excessive train speed.
As Reuters reported on Wednesday, the train that derailed
was equipped with an alert system which was supposed to set off
an audible alarm if the engineer did not touch the controls
every 25 seconds. However, the alarm system was installed only
in the unmanned diesel locomotive which was pushing the train
from the rear, and was not installed in the control cab from
which engineer William Rockefeller was driving the train.
Rockefeller, 46, told authorities he became dazed and lost
focus before the crash. Investigators said data recordings from
the derailed train showed the train had been going 82 miles per
hour and that brakes were applied only a few seconds before the
train went off the rails.
The FRA said that by the end of December, Metro-North must
submit to regulators a detailed plan for making necessary signal
system modifications.
In the meantime, the agency said, Metro-North must have two
qualified operators in the locomotive cab or control cab when
trains are traveling through track areas where speeds drop 20
mph or more until signal upgrades are completed.
"While we assist the National Transportation Safety Board in
carrying out its investigation, this emergency order will help
ensure that other Metro-North trains travel at appropriate, safe
speeds," U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said in a
statement.
In an emailed statement, the Metropolitan Transportation
Authority, which operates Metro-North as well as other New York
City and suburban transport links, including New York subways
and buses and the Long Island Railroad, said it would comply
with the federal instruction.
"The MTA is working closely with the Federal Railroad
Administration to review our policies and procedures in light of
Sunday's tragic derailment, and we will of course comply with
whatever requirements the FRA directs us to follow," the agency
said. "We are examining many other possible steps we can take to
improve the safety of our railroad operations, and will continue
making every effort to enhance customer and employee safety."
The head of the drivers' labor union, ACRE, had not seen the
FAA's order but backed the concept of more safety measures.
"Anything that makes the railroad safer is a good thing," said
Anthony Bottalico, ACRE's general chairman.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; additional reporting by Chris
Francescani in New York; editing by Gunna Dickson)