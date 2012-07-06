July 6 Several cars in a Metro train derailed in
a Washington, D.C, suburb on Friday but none of the 55
passengers on board were injured, and investigators will look
into whether heat was a factor in the accident, a transit
spokesman said.
The three cars that derailed in a tunnel in Hyattsville,
Maryland, stayed upright, said Philip Stewart, a spokesman for
the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.
A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution,
Stewart said, and other passengers were put on a bus.
The cause of the derailment has not been determined, but
extreme heat may have been a factor, Stewart said.
Heat can affect rail tracks, he said, and the temperature in
Hyattsville was in the high 90s on Friday.
The train that derailed was a Green Line train from
Greenbelt, Maryland, to Washington, D.C.
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Todd Eastham)