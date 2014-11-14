(Adds detail)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 14 New rules aimed at making
derivatives markets safer and more transparent need tweaking to
stop the $690 trillion global market splitting up, a top
American regulator said on Friday.
Several shallower pools of trading are emerging in what had
been one deep, efficient market as brokers outside the United
States seek to avoid having to comply with sometimes conflicting
U.S. and home country rules.
Mark Wetjen, one of the four commissioners at the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), said there was some
agreement at the watchdog for changes.
It was, however, unclear if fragmentation was due to
possible errors in U.S. rules, or to the rules being introduced
ahead of their European equivalent, he told reporters in London.
"Fortunately, the market fragmentation occurring around the
globe largely has been a creature of the law. It is therefore
within the power of lawmakers to minimize the negative
consequences associated with it," Wetjen said.
One CFTC rule requires a platform anywhere in the world to
be registered in the United States even if there is only one U.S
participant and Wetjen was "not sure we have got that right".
Also the MATT rule, whereby operators of U.S. trading
platforms decide if a swap must be traded electronically rather
than privately between banks, also needed changing because of
the conflict of interest it presents, Wetjen said.
It is "probably going to be a lot more sensible" to allow
regulators to decide if a swap should be traded on a platform,
bringing the rule more in line with the European Union's
approach, he said.
The CFTC should also bring an end to the so-called "name
give up", a practice whereby the identities of buyers and
sellers are disclosed after a trade has been closed, Wetjen
said. This has made hedge funds and investment funds wary of
participating in the market.
Mark Carney, head of the Group of 20 (G20) economies'
Financial Stability Board, said on Friday that implementation of
derivatives rules globally was uneven, and called for deeper
trust among supervisors to apply common standards fully and
consistently.
Wetjen said further coordinated regulation by the G20 would
minimise market fragmentation even more.
(Additional reporting by Douwe Miedema in Washington, Editing
by Carolyn Cohn and Mark Potter)