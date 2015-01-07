(Deletes last paragraph. Buckingham Palace has not identified
Jane Doe #3 as Virginia Roberts)
Jan 6 Two lawyers representing a woman who
claims to have had sex while a minor with prominent U.S.
criminal defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz filed a defamation
lawsuit against him on Tuesday.
Former federal judge Paul Cassell and Florida plaintiffs
attorney Bradley Edwards filed the lawsuit in a Florida circuit
court, accusing Dershowitz of initiating a public media assault
on their reputation and character, according to court documents.
In a filing in Florida federal court last week, Cassell and
Edwards said their client, identified as Jane Doe #3, was forced
as a minor by financier Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with several
people, including Dershowitz and Britain's Prince Andrew.
Dershowitz on Monday filed a sworn statement in Florida
federal court, denying he had sex with an underage girl on
Epstein's private plane and island. Buckingham Palace has also
denied the allegations against Prince Andrew.
In their lawsuit, Cassell and Edwards said Dershowitz
defamed them when he accused them of "deliberate misconduct and
unethical behavior warranting disbarment" during several
interviews with U.S. and international media outlets.
Cassell and Edwards said Dershowitz made defamatory
statements in "reckless disregard" in order to support his claim
of innocence.
"I'm thrilled that they sued me, because this gives me an
opportunity to depose them and prove beyond any doubt that they
concocted the entire story out of whole cloth and that they did
not do a proper investigation and that they have falsely accused
me," Dershowitz said on Tuesday.
Dershowitz said in Monday's filing that the allegation
against him was a "deliberate lie." He said that while he had
flown on Epstein's plane several times, Jane Doe #3 was not on
any of those trips. He also said he had been to Epstein's island
once, for a day, and was with his wife and daughter the whole
time.
Also on Monday, Dershowitz filed a motion in federal court
to enter in a lawsuit brought against the U.S. government by his
accuser and other women who say Epstein sexually abused them.
The women say the government's 2008 plea deal with Epstein,
which allowed him to serve jail time on state charges but avoid
federal prosecution, violated their rights.
Dershowitz, a Harvard University professor emeritus,
represented Epstein against the sex crime charges, for which
Epstein served a 13-month sentence after pleading guilty in
2008.
