BRIEF-Bonanza Creek Energy says Prepackaged Chapter 11 plan of reorganization confirmed by court
DETROIT, July 19 Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette on Friday appealed a state judge's declaratory judgment that the bankruptcy petition Detroit's emergency manager filed in federal court Thursday should be withdrawn.
The appeal of Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina's Friday order was made in the Michigan Court of Appeals on behalf of Governor Rick Snyder, according to a statement from Schuette's office. Additional motions seeking emergency consideration were expected to be filed later on Friday, the statement added.
SAO PAULO, April 7 Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA is considering a capital injection while still under creditor protection, Chief Executive Marco Schroeder told newspaper Valor Econômico in an interview published on Friday.