NEW YORK Feb 21 A U.S. appeals court on Friday said it would hear appeals by seven groups of petitioners, including pension plans for Detroit's police and firefighters, of the city's eligibility for bankruptcy.

"Upon consideration of the petitions to appeal and the responses thereto, a direct appeal to this court is warranted," the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in an order filed on Friday. It said it would not expedite the appeals for the time being.

A federal bankruptcy judge in a landmark December ruling said Detroit was authorized to pursue its bankruptcy case.

The city was expected to file later on Friday a court-ordered blueprint detailing how it will deal with some $18 billion in debt.