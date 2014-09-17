(Adds details about swaps)
Sept 17 The Michigan Strategic Fund board gave
final approval on Wednesday for the sale of up to $450 million
of 30-year revenue bonds for a downtown Detroit arena that will
be home to the National Hockey League's Detroit Red Wings.
The financing plan calls for $250 million of tax-exempt
bonds backed by increases in tax collections on real estate and
personal property from the development. The bonds will be priced
through underwriter Merrill Lynch.
Another $200 million of variable-rate taxable bonds backed
by arena concession fee payments will be privately placed with
Comerica Bank.
The Detroit Downtown Development Authority, which will own
the arena, will hedge interest rate risk on the bonds through a
swap agreement with a yet-to-be named counterparty. According to
a briefing memo on the deal, the authority will follow federal
financial reform regulations known as Dodd-Frank and engage an
independent representative to conduct negotiations.
Interest-rate swaps ensnared many municipalities during the
last financial crisis. Swaps associated with Detroit's pension
debt soured when interest rates and the city's credit ratings
dropped. The money Detroit subsequently owed to the swap
counterparties helped push it to file the biggest-ever municipal
bankruptcy in July 2013.
The Detroit Downtown Development Authority approved the
financing on Tuesday.
The authority has been working more than a year on a "new
multipurpose events center" of at least 650,000 square feet that
will have 18,000 seats and retail space. It expects it to open
in 2017.
A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge is currently evaluating
Detroit's plan for restructuring its $18 billion of debt and
obligations to exit bankruptcy. Anticipating the plan will win
the judge's approval soon, city leaders are talking about a
revitalized city with less blight and more economic development.
In a briefing memo, Mark Morante, senior advisor at the
Michigan Economic Development Corporation, described the arena
as an "innovative facility that will act as a powerful generator
of economic activity and be a good urban neighbor."
He added that private parties will develop the area around
the arena, making an "aggregate capital investment of at least
$200,000,000 in projects."
That development will occur concurrently with the arena work
"to more rapidly generate jobs, positive economic impact and
transformation of the district," Morante wrote.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert in Detroit and Karen Pierog in
Chicago; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andre Grenon)