BRIEF-Halt Medical Inc files voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon:
DETROIT Dec 9 The U.S. judge overseeing Detroit's bankruptcy on Monday set a hearing for Dec. 16 to consider whether to allow appeals of his ruling that declared Detroit eligible for bankruptcy protection to proceed straight to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes will hold a hearing at 10 a.m EST (1500 GMT) to consider requests from city unions, retirees and pension funds to bypass the U.S. District Court and go to the appeals court.
Rhodes last week ruled that Detroit met the federal requirements for bankruptcy protection primarily because it was insolvent and negotiations with its creditors were not practical.
NEW YORK, April 12 A holder of sales tax-backed Puerto Rican debt, known as COFINA debt, sued Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday, alleging the bank breached its duty as trustee for COFINA debt to protect senior bondholders.