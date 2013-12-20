DETROIT Dec 20 The judge in the Detroit bankruptcy case on Friday recommended that a federal appellate court refuse to allow a direct appeal of his recent decision declaring the city eligible for bankruptcy protection.

U.S. Judge Steven Rhodes, in a written decision issued four days after he heard arguments over the legal path of the appeal, said he is required to certify the appeal directly to the U.S. 6th Circuit, but that he recommends that the higher court reject it.