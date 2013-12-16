DETROIT Dec 16 Appeals of Detroit's historic
bankruptcy will be allowed to bypass a federal district court
and head straight to the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, the
bankruptcy judge overseeing the case said on Monday.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Steven Rhodes permitted city unions,
retirees and others to proceed to the appeals court, but he said
he will decide in the "next day or so" if he will ask the
appeals court to take up the matter in an expedited fashion.
Earlier this month Rhodes declared that Detroit met the
requirements for Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy under federal
law. He said the city, with more than $18 billion in debt, was
insolvent and that negotiations with its creditors were
impractical.